BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 505,060 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,060 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.44% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $27,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 566.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after buying an additional 1,196,672 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3,607,450.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 721,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after buying an additional 721,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,344,000 after buying an additional 403,479 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,367,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,755,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 152,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11.

