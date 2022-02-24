Atria Investments LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

