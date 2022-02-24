Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

KMI opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

