Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

