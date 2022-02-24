Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

