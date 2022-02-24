Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of -708.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

