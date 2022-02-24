United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $7,695,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 722,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,982,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

TRV stock opened at $170.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

