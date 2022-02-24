Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,844 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Quanta Services by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

