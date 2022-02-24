Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.98

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 34423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

