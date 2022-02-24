Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 6720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

