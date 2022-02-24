NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 22058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million and a P/E ratio of 46.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

