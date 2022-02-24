NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 22058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million and a P/E ratio of 46.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)
