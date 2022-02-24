ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. ProPetro’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
PUMP opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
