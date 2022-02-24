Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TNDM stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

