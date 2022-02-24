Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 719,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period.

BATS:PWS opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

