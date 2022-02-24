Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,873,161 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $152,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -35.44.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

