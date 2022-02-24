EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 65.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE EPR opened at $48.91 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 376.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.