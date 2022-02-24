Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.58. 378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $586.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
