The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $18.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $7.49 on Monday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

