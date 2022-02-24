The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $18.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.61.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $7.49 on Monday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.
About Lion Electric (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.