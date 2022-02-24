Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,600,744 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

