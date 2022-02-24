Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $25.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $337.52 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.48 and a 200 day moving average of $360.26. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.