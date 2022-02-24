Metronome Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $33,757.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.33 or 0.06709945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,592.78 or 1.00122445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,859,606 coins and its circulating supply is 13,715,032 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

