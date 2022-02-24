Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

