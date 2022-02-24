Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

CBWBF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

