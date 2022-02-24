Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

