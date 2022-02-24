Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.44 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

