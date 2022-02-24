Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Invests $253,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

NYSE:DVN opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.