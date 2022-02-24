Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

