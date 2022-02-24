Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,083 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 8.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

