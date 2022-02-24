AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 73.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $895.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AMERISAFE by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

