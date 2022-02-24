Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.21. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSI shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.90.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

