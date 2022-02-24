Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.30

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DRX stock opened at GBX 618 ($8.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 604.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 530.89. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 356.40 ($4.85) and a one year high of GBX 643.50 ($8.75). The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.20) to GBX 925 ($12.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.84) to GBX 700 ($9.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.06) to GBX 980 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.85) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 701.83 ($9.54).

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($134,868.29).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

