Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tronox alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Tronox stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.