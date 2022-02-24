Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.
About Oregon Bancorp
