Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

