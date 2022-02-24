Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $159,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBT opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

