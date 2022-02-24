Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 436,041 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $195,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

