Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $281.02 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of -132.56, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

