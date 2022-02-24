Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 819 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.