Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mosaic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

