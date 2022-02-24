Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

