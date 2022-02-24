Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

