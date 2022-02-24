Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
