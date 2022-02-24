Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

