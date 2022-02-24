ProAssurance Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ProAssurance in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE PRA opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ProAssurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.