DZ Bank Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Intel has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.