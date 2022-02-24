Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

USAS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

