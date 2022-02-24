Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.