Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.25. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

