Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,145 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 4.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.