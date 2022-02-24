Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

