Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 6.5%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 1,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGML. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.
About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
