Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 6.5%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 1,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGML. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,844,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.