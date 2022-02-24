Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of IART opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

